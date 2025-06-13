Sound Stewardship LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Sound Stewardship LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJR. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 357,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BSJR stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.1271 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

