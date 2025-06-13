Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 1,358 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

