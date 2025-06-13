Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

