Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.0 million-$244.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.6 million. Sailpoint also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.200 EPS.
Shares of SAIL stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Sailpoint has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91.
Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($4.28). The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.69 million.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sailpoint stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Inc (NYSE:SAIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.
SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
