Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Director Sells $2,197,930.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Eric H. Woersching sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $2,197,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,140.98. The trade was a 57.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $135.19 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.04 billion, a PE ratio of 711.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,191,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

