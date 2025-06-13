The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 358.93 ($4.89) and traded as high as GBX 385 ($5.24). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 377.26 ($5.14), with a volume of 143,191 shares traded.

The Alumasc Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £132.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 358.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 334.14.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

Alumasc is a UK-based supplier of premium building products, systems and solutions.

Almost 80% of group sales are driven by building regulations and specifications (architects and structural engineers) because of the performance characteristics offered.

Over 90% of group sales relate to one or more of the following long-term strategic growth drivers: Energy management, Water management, Bespoke architectural solutions and Ease of construction (including off-site construction)

Our strategy is enabling us to outperform the UK construction market, and we are leveraging this through growth in export sales.

