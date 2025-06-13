Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,844,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,991,000 after acquiring an additional 200,455 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,545,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 439,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,623,000 after acquiring an additional 137,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,490,000 after acquiring an additional 132,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $188.44 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The company has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.