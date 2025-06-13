Hassell Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,968 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 9.3% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $56.90.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

