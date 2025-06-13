Arvest Investments Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Boston Partners bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,346,000. Appaloosa LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 815,180 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 904,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 703,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,679,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 10,483.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 661,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,132,000 after purchasing an additional 655,098 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $150.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $162.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average is $109.27.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

