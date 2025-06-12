Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $84,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $295,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.69 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.