Sagace Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,299 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sagace Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $111.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.