Net Worth Advisory Group Grows Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Cencora were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Cencora by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP raised its position in Cencora by 4.0% in the first quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $286.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.42 and a 200 day moving average of $260.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.91.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,253 shares of company stock worth $10,582,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

