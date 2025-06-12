Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 636 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,761,576,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,292,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,454,000 after purchasing an additional 428,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $624.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.31. The stock has a market cap of $191.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

