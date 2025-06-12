MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 48 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6%

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $367.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

