Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 280 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $124.54 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.18 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

