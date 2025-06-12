General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics stock opened at $275.83 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

