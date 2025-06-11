Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.23 and traded as high as C$2.45. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$2.43, with a volume of 49,900 shares changing hands.

Lavras Gold Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$124.82 million, a PE ratio of -38.05 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.23.

Insider Transactions at Lavras Gold

In related news, Director Jonathan Victor Hill sold 25,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Also, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$1,640,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 161,800 shares of company stock valued at $327,306 and sold 1,025,000 shares valued at $2,102,000. Company insiders own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

