Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes $8.37 Million Position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,000. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF accounts for 1.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,505,000. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.
Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:VBIL opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $75.59.
Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.
