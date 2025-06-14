Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Matauro LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Matauro LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,698 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 5.8% of Matauro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Matauro LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $28,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,956,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $177.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.