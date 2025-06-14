iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $208.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.