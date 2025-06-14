Goldstone Financial Group LLC Acquires 12,075 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.6% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Goldstone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $90.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $99.06.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.