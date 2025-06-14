Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $116.15 and last traded at $116.27. Approximately 3,835,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 19,940,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $268.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

