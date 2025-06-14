Byrne Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,900 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $136,329.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,940,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,378,734.24. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of JOE opened at $46.02 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

