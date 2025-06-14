Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Michael A. Volanoski Sells 1,428 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $126,920.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 175,812 shares in the company, valued at $15,626,170.56. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.34. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -131.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Institutional Trading of Q2

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,299,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Q2 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 375,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

