Southland Equity Partners LLC Sells 18,737 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Southland Equity Partners LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,737 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March makes up 6.8% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 4.96% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $29,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $9,322,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

