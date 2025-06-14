Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $229.68 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.90. The firm has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

