Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 324 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5%
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
