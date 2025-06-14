Goldstone Financial Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

VDE stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $137.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

