Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 2.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,527,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $5,298.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,098.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4,944.08. The company has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,639.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

