Vista Finance LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vista Finance LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.8% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of EEM stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.