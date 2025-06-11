Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIHL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,267.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIHL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $658.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.57 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.