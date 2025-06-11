Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,214 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.50% of Hudson Technologies worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1,207.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 418,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 278,352 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDSN. Craig Hallum upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hudson Technologies from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

HDSN opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

