Zoominfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM) CRO Sells $184,448.16 in Stock

Zoominfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) CRO James M. Roth sold 18,408 shares of Zoominfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $184,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,552.06. This represents a 41.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zoominfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GTM stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Zoominfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zoominfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoominfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Zoominfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

