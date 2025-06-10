Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Eve Laurier Sells 4,000 Shares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.21, for a total transaction of C$396,827.20.

Eve Laurier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total transaction of C$397,032.40.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$106.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$71.79 and a 12-month high of C$113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$88.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$89.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBD.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$106.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$142.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.67.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

