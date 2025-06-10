Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Eve Laurier Sells 4,000 Shares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.21, for a total transaction of C$396,827.20.
Eve Laurier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 9th, Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total transaction of C$397,032.40.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 5.3%
Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$106.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$71.79 and a 12-month high of C$113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$88.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$89.76.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
