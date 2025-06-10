Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 222,546 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,546 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $19,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ADG Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

