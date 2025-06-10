Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,804,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,526,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 2,884.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 91,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 88,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000.

Get Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:BUCK opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27.

About Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.