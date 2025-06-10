Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $9.38 Million Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

XT opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $64.26. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

