Vestment Financial LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vestment Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Vestment Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vestment Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,646 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,015,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,219 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

