Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,027,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,318,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,157,000 after buying an additional 138,848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 341,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 37,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $20.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.