Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Takes $687,000 Position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (BATS:JULU)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (BATS:JULU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,754,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 123,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of JULU opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30.

About AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (JULU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JULU was launched on Jun 28, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

