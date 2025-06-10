Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,366,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16,019.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 397,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 394,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.66.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.23.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

