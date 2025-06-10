The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $625,425.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,167.66. The trade was a 54.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 21,035 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $842,451.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,378.10. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,449 shares of company stock valued at $10,801,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BWIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

