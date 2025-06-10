SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Boosted by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,086,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,548,000 after acquiring an additional 179,141 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 191,529 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.