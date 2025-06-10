Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 1,298 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vertiv by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Vertiv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

