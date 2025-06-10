ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Position Increased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,755 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up about 7.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $18,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $983,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $390,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.54. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $93.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

