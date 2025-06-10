Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $20.64 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.97.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:C opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

