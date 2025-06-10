iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2,559.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 297,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $236.82 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.65 and a 1-year high of $245.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.91.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.