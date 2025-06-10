Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Prothena FY2026 Earnings

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prothena in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.66) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($4.04) per share.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $78.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Prothena has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $25.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $282.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Prothena by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

