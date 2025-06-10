iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1,774.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,377 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 376,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after buying an additional 42,230 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,892,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

