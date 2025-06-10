Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Grows Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for 4.8% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,723,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,314,000 after purchasing an additional 65,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,235,000 after acquiring an additional 107,640 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2,405.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,016,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,746,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,803,000 after acquiring an additional 557,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,368,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,144 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

